The Daily Caller: Armenian worth taking time to learn

10:22, 16 Jul 2018
The Daily Caller has listed Armenian among the five fascinating languages worth taking the time to learn.

The website notes that Armenia is the official language of Armenia. “It shares many unique qualities that might seem daunting but also fascinating for English speakers to study. The heavily inflected language has a unique 39-letter script, with some Greek influences. Armenian was first created in AD 405 to translate the Hebrew Bible and Christian New Testament,” The Daily Caller writes.

Other languages in the list include Russian, Persian, Romanian and Hungarian.

