The Yerevan City Council failed to elect the Mayor today because of lack of quorum.

According to law, more than half of Council members had to be present at the sitting, but only five were in attendance – three members of Yerkir Tsirani Party, independent Hayk Petrosyan and Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan.

Zaruhi Petrosyan from Yerkir Tsirani Party was the sole candidate. The Republican Party and Yelk had earlier declared they would not nominate candidates and would not attend the sitting.