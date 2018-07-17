Aram Manukian statue unveiled in Yerevan

19:30, 17 Jul 2018
Off

A statue to statement and politician Aram Manukian was unveiled in Yerevan today.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed Aram Manukian as the “greatest apostle of our history,” because, he said, “he was born to was born to fulfill a great mission and eventually fulfilled it.”

“It was truly a great mission to find a victory under storms of defeat, to find hope in a flood of despair, to find strength when it seems that your wings are weakened, when it seems that your knees are bent, and your backbone is broke,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister said, “Aram Manukyan fully fulfilled his mission.” He never lived for himself, for his family and relatives. He lived for his people and struggled and won for his people.”

Pashinyan added that all officials and citizens of the Republic of Armenia have the mission of being worthy to Aram Manukian’s virtue, worthy to his mission to have the right to look Aram Manukian in the eyes when passing by the statue and say that we are the masters of his mission, his work is not incomplete, that his victory is alive, and the Armenian people is a winner forever,” added Pashinyan.

 

[fbcomments]

Recent News

'Mkhitaryan can be one of Premier League's best' - Sokratis

22:16, 17 Jul 2018

Catholicos defrocks Fr. Koryun Arakelyan

17:54, 17 Jul 2018

EU signs its biggest free trade deal with Japan

16:42, 17 Jul 2018

Armenians gather for religious ceremony at St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran

15:56, 17 Jul 2018

PM Pashinyan discusses foreign policy issues with Armenian First President Ter-Petrosyan

14:46, 17 Jul 2018

Increased Resilience of Syrian Armenians programme to launch on July 18

14:44, 17 Jul 2018

Bishop Sahak Mashalyan raises community concerns with Erdogan

12:30, 17 Jul 2018

July 17 celebrated as World Emoji Day

11:50, 17 Jul 2018

Six Armenian vipers born at St. Louis Zoo

10:06, 17 Jul 2018

ANCA seeks U.S.-Armenia Social Security Agreement

09:52, 17 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

'Mkhitaryan can be one of Premier League's best' - Sokratis

Catholicos defrocks Fr. Koryun Arakelyan

EU signs its biggest free trade deal with Japan

Armenians gather for religious ceremony at St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran

PM Pashinyan discusses foreign policy issues with Armenian First President Ter-Petrosyan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia