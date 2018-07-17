Forbes: Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner the highest paid celebrities

George Clooney made more money last year than any actor across a 12-month period – thanks in part to the sale of the tequila company he co-founded, the BBC reports.

Forbes estimates the 57-year-old star made $239m in pre-tax earnings in the year beginning 1 June 2017.

That puts him second in its annual list of the world’s best-paid celebrities, a place behind boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Kylie Jenner is placed third in the Celebrity 100 countdown, having made an estimated $166.5m last year.

The Celebrity 100 list ranks “front of the camera” stars around the globe using their estimated pre-tax earnings from 1 June 2017 to 1 June 2018.

