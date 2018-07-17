Hunchakian Twenty Gallows commemorated in Pasadena

Massis Post – On Sunday, July 15, the Commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the 20 Hunchakian Gallows was held in Pasadena Ca.

The event organized by the SDHP “Paramaz” chapter of Pasadena took place at the Giragos Hall of the St. Gregory Armenian Church.

Among the attendees and guest were Primate of the Western Diocese, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Arch. Vatch Hovsepian, members of the Central Committee of the SDHP and the Executive Body of USA, the chairman and members of the Regional Committee of the Liberal Democratic Ramgavar Party, representatives of AGBU, chairman of the Istanbul-Armenian Union, Armenian media representatives and large number of party members and supporters.

The evening started with the national anthems of the United States and the Republic of Armenia and the anthem of SDHP. After master of ceremony Mrs. Taguhi Arzumanyan’s emotional opening, remarks were delivered by the “Paramaz” chapter chairman Diran Jerejian.

A message in English was delivered by “Gaidz” Youth Organization and Armenian Council of America member Vahan Khodanian.

The main speaker of the day was member of the SDHP Central Committee Giragos Tutunjian, who was invited from Canada. In his comprehensive speech, he made an assessment of the activities of the Hunchakian Twenty’s in pursuit of their goal of establishing a free and democratic Armenia. The speaker stated that few short years later, their goal became a reality at the battlefields of Sardarabad, which was followed by the establishment of the first Armenian Republic,

Mr. Tutunjian greeted the victory of the People’s Revolution in Armenia, touching upon the participation of the SDHP in the movement. He expressed the party’s support for the current leadership of Armenia and its readiness to work with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government in pursuit of social, economic and political reforms in the homeland.

Archbishop Derderian in his short remarks blessed the 20 Gallows and their followers.

During the evening, an artistic program was presented with the participation of the ‘Nor Serount” Cultural Association dance group, Taguhi Arzumanyan, who recited a poem written by her on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, well known singers Harut Hakobian, Araxia Amirkhanyan and Arno Mkrtchian who all performed national and patriotic songs.

The celebration was closed in an enthusiastic atmosphere, with the singing of “Hunchakian Enk Menk”.