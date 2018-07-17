Increased Resilience of Syrian Armenians programme to launch on July 18

The Increased Resilience of Syrian Armenians and Host Population (IRIS) programme will be officially launched on July 18. The programme’s objectives and planned activities will be presented to the public and donors.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, RA Minister of Diaspora and HE. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Head of EU Delegation to Armenia will attend the event.

From July 2018 to June 2021, the IRIS-programme will contribute to the National Integration Policy that aims to guarantee a dignified life for Syrian Armenians in Armenia through full protection and integration. This shall be achieved by improving social and economic resilience of Syrian Armenians and host population and by strengthening institutional capacities for economic growth in Armenia.

In concrete terms this means: enhancing access of up to 9’000 Syrian Armenians to existing health and social services, improving housing conditions for some 300 families, increasing economic opportunities for 200 entrepreneurs, and enhancing integration and resilience of up to 3’000 children in Armenian society.

With an overall budget of EUR 3.300.000 and lead by the Austrian Red Cross, the programme is funded by the European Union’s Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis with EUR 3.000.000 and co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation. Building on extensive experience in support of Syrian Armenian refugees, the programme is implemented by Armenian Caritas, Armenian Red Cross Society, Centre for Coordination of Syrian Armenians’ Issues NGO and the SME Cooperation Association.