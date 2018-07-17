July 17 celebrated as World Emoji Day

11:50, 17 Jul 2018
Off

July 17 is unofficially celebrated since 2014 as World Emoji Day. The day is deemed a “global celebration of emoji and is celebrated with emoji events and product releases.

Emoji, a Japanese expression, roughly means “picture word” and was developed in 1990 by Shigetaka Kurita. While working for NTT Docomo, a Japanese telecom company, Kurita design these picture words as a feature on their pagers to make them more appealing to teens.

A number of emojis are being developed every year, and emojipedia.org keeps track of all the emoji updates across all platforms. There are over 1800 emojis covering much more than just emotions.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenians gather for religious ceremony at St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran

15:56, 17 Jul 2018

PM Pashinyan discusses foreign policy issues with Armenian First President Ter-Petrosyan

14:46, 17 Jul 2018

Increased Resilience of Syrian Armenians programme to launch on July 18

14:44, 17 Jul 2018

Bishop Sahak Mashalyan raises community concerns with Erdogan

12:30, 17 Jul 2018

Six Armenian vipers born at St. Louis Zoo

10:06, 17 Jul 2018

ANCA seeks U.S.-Armenia Social Security Agreement

09:52, 17 Jul 2018

Forbes: Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner the highest paid celebrities

09:49, 17 Jul 2018

Hunchakian Twenty Gallows commemorated in Pasadena

09:38, 17 Jul 2018

Armenian security service reveals large corruption scheme

22:56, 16 Jul 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan congratulates France with own photo from 1998

18:31, 16 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenians gather for religious ceremony at St. Thaddeus Monastery in Iran

PM Pashinyan discusses foreign policy issues with Armenian First President Ter-Petrosyan

Increased Resilience of Syrian Armenians programme to launch on July 18

Bishop Sahak Mashalyan raises community concerns with Erdogan

Six Armenian vipers born at St. Louis Zoo

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia