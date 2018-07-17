‘Mkhitaryan can be one of Premier League’s best’ – Sokratis

22:16, 17 Jul 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is capable of being “one of the best in the Premier League,” new Arsenal team-mate Sokratris Papastathopoulos told Arsenal Player.

Sokratis is convinced that Mkhitaryan will be ready to shine in the upcoming season, with a man he knows well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund considered to be an elite performer.

The Greek defender, who has been reunited with familiar faces this summer after completing a €19 million transfer, told on the qualities that Mkhitryan brings to the side: “It’s everything.

“With the ball, without the ball, how he works for the team, when he creates, when he returns with the team… it’s just amazing.

“What he showed in his last year in Dortmund, he was one of the best in the Bundesliga. I think he can also be one of the best here in the Premier League.”

Mkhitaryan made 15 appearances for Arsenal last season, with nine of those coming in the Premier League.

