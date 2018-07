On July 16 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the government informs in a Facebook post.

The first President expressed his views on the ways of overcoming a number of challenges facing Armenia.

Issues related to Armenia’s foreign policy and the Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The meeting took place at the initiative of Levon Ter-Petrosyan.