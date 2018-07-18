Amateur stargazing organized on the Presidential Palace premise

The Goodricke John Stargazers NGO organized amateur stargazing for a group of kids, including kids with limited abilities on the territory of the Presidential Palace.

The initiative was presented to the Administration of the President by the Goodricke John NGO which organizes stargazing and open classes to promote amateur astronomy and to raise interest towards that science. The Administration agreed to the proposal and allowed the event on the premise of the Presidential Palace.

President Armen Sarkissian joined the participants of the event, talked to the kids and organizers, and stressed the importance of stirring interest towards science since childhood.