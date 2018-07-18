Google braced for giant Android fine from EU

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GOOGLE

Google will learn if it faces a record fine over its Android operating system in the coming hours, the BBC reports.

The European Commission has claimed the US tech giant’s mobile device strategy unfairly strengthened its dominance of search.

The regulator can fine the firm up to 10% of its annual revenue – which amounts to $11.1bn.

It could also force Google to unbundle Android from its Chrome browser and other services.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has previously ordered the firm to pay a 2.4bn euro fine over its shopping comparison service – a ruling Google is in the process of appealing against.