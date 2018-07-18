Google hit with €4.3bn Android fine from EU

16:56, 18 Jul 2018
Google has been fined a record €4.34bn over Android, the BBC reports.

The European Commission said the firm had used the mobile operating system to illegally “cement its dominant position in general internet search”.

The firm’s parent Alphabet has been given 90 days to change its business practices or face further penalties of up to 5% of its average daily turnover.

However, it has said it plans to appeal.

At a press conference in Brussels Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said consumers needed choice.

And she suggested the ruling could lead manufactures to sell smart devices using different versions of the Android operating system to Google’s, such as Amazon’s Fire OS.

