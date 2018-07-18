Iranian-Armenian film “Yeva” to compete at Burgas International Film Festival

12:21, 18 Jul 2018
The feature movie ‘Yeva’, written and directed by Iranian-Armenian Anahid Abad will go on screen in the competition section of the Burgas International Film Festival, Mehr News Agency reports.

Yeva is a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages of Karabakh. ‘Yeva’ is a complete stranger in this village and is obliged to live her daily life in disguise.

Abad’s film is co-produced by Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

‘Yeva’ has received the Audience Choice Award at the 12th annual Pomegranate Film Festival (POM). It won the Sos Sargsyan Award For The Best Actor and Armenian National Film Academy Award For Best Film in Armenian Panorama special program of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan.

Burgas International Film Festival aims to develop a sustainable platform for presentation of feature and documentary movies by acquainting the audience with the modern cinema art of the Black Sea countries (Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey and Greece).

The main scope of the Festival is to present the current trends in the Bulgarian and international cinema practice and to provoke intercultural dialogue. The third edition will be held from 20th till 27th of July at Open-air stage “The Snail”, “Sea Casino” Cultural center, St. Anastasia island.

