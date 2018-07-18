Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

19:46, 18 Jul 2018
Off

The longest total lunar eclipse of this century is set to happen later this month, The Weather Channel reports.

Taking place for a whopping one hour and 43 minutes, the celestial extravaganza will be almost 40 minutes longer than the Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse that graced the skies back in January this year.

During this time the moon will turn a brilliant orange-red colour as it passes directly into the darkest region of Earth’s shadow.

The rare phenomenon will only be visible in the eastern hemisphere, so people in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand are in for a treat.

In addition to the total eclipse, stargazers will be treated to another out-of-this-world nighttime display as Mars will also be visible in the sky on the same night.

