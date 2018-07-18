Palestinian Israeli blogger explores Armenia’s tradition of teaching chess

12:40, 18 Jul 2018
Off

Nas Daily – an Israel-based Palestinian travel blogger, who makes 1-minute videos about himself and others every day – has shared a video about the teaching of chess in Armenia.

“Places like Armenia give me hope for a world where everyone grows up to become grandmasters in whatever they like….all thanks to Education,” the blogger captioned the video on Facebook.

The video features Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the country’s leading grandmaster Levon Aronian.

“Yes, I am the President of Armenia, and we love chess,” President Sarkissian says.

