Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia’s Panik

18:24, 18 Jul 2018
Off

 

 

 

Surprise military exercises by divisions of the Russian 102nd military base in Gyumri caused panic in the Armenian village of Panik on Tuesday.

Locals say gunfire and explosions could be heard in the village, heavy military vehicles were seen driving along the streets. Even residents of the neighboring Meghrashen and Nor Kyanq villages rushed to the scene.

The Russian base had not notified that the scenario of an armed attack and defense actions would be staged on the territory of the village.

The deputy commander of the base, Alexey Polyukhovich has apologized to Shirak Governor  Karen Sarukhanian.

An internal investigation into the incident is under way.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

22:31, 18 Jul 2018

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

19:46, 18 Jul 2018

Google hit with €4.3bn Android fine from EU

16:56, 18 Jul 2018

Pranksters pose as Armenia's PM, invite European Commission's Juncker for barbeque

16:31, 18 Jul 2018

Dumbrăveni – one of the most famous Armenian towns of Romania

14:54, 18 Jul 2018

CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption remain widespread in Azerbaijan

12:58, 18 Jul 2018

Palestinian Israeli blogger explores Armenia's tradition of teaching chess

12:40, 18 Jul 2018

Iranian-Armenian film "Yeva" to compete at Burgas International Film Festival

12:21, 18 Jul 2018

Amateur stargazing organized on the Presidential Palace premise

11:27, 18 Jul 2018

Google braced for giant Android fine from EU

09:31, 18 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

Google hit with €4.3bn Android fine from EU

Pranksters pose as Armenia's PM, invite European Commission's Juncker for barbeque

Dumbrăveni – one of the most famous Armenian towns of Romania

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia