Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia’s Panik

Surprise military exercises by divisions of the Russian 102nd military base in Gyumri caused panic in the Armenian village of Panik on Tuesday.

Locals say gunfire and explosions could be heard in the village, heavy military vehicles were seen driving along the streets. Even residents of the neighboring Meghrashen and Nor Kyanq villages rushed to the scene.

The Russian base had not notified that the scenario of an armed attack and defense actions would be staged on the territory of the village.

The deputy commander of the base, Alexey Polyukhovich has apologized to Shirak Governor Karen Sarukhanian.

An internal investigation into the incident is under way.