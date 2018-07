Blogger Vlad Mosesov, better known as Vlad Maga, who recently visited Azerbaijan with a Belarusian passport, has arrived in Armenia, media expert Tigran Kocharyan said in a Facebook post.

“All is well, he’s alive and fine and fairly fat,” Kocharyan captioned a photo with Mosesov, who is of Armenian descent.

“He’s in his historic Motherland surrounded by charming friends,” Kocharyan said.

He added that Mosesov will soon tell everything on his video blog.