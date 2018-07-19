High-level EU delegation to visit Armenia

17:44, 19 Jul 2018
Off

Katarína Mathernová, Deputy Director-General for EU Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations,  will visit Armenia on 19 – 20 July 2018.

Ms. Mathernova will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Mr. Artsvik Minasyan, Minister of Finance Mr. Atom Janjughazyan.

She will also meet with representatives of international financial institutions and with civil society, as well as take part in the opening of the External Investment Plan Conference, and in the launch of an EU-funded e-Governance project.

This event is about introducing general interoperability platform for all e-gov services, starting with border crossing points of the country, combined with presentation of previous EU assistance in e-gov.

