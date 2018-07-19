Iran, Armenia hold joint consular meeting

09:33, 19 Jul 2018
Off

The 12th joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia was held in Tehran on Wednesday, Mehr News Agency reports.

The meeting was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and was chaired by Iranian and Armenian director general for consular affairs.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the topics discussed at the 11th joint consular meeting  and expressed satisfaction with the proper implementation of the decisions adopted and the progress made.

They further exchanged views on issues such as mutual cooperation in easing popular exchanges between the two countries and upgrading cooperation in the fields of commerce and tourism.

They also discussed students and prisoners’ affairs as well as fighting drugs, human smuggling and organized crime, among other issues.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

EU's Mogherini takes a 12-minute call from pranksters posting as Armenian PM

10:03, 19 Jul 2018

Israel approves controversial 'Jewish nation state' law

09:42, 19 Jul 2018

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

22:31, 18 Jul 2018

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

19:46, 18 Jul 2018

Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia's Panik

18:24, 18 Jul 2018

Google hit with €4.3bn Android fine from EU

16:56, 18 Jul 2018

Pranksters pose as Armenia's PM, invite European Commission's Juncker for barbeque

16:31, 18 Jul 2018

Dumbrăveni – one of the most famous Armenian towns of Romania

14:54, 18 Jul 2018

CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption remain widespread in Azerbaijan

12:58, 18 Jul 2018

Palestinian Israeli blogger explores Armenia's tradition of teaching chess

12:40, 18 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU's Mogherini takes a 12-minute call from pranksters posting as Armenian PM

Israel approves controversial 'Jewish nation state' law

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia's Panik

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia