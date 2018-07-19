Iran, Armenia hold joint consular meeting

The meeting was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and was chaired by Iranian and Armenian director general for consular affairs.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the topics discussed at the 11th joint consular meeting and expressed satisfaction with the proper implementation of the decisions adopted and the progress made.

They further exchanged views on issues such as mutual cooperation in easing popular exchanges between the two countries and upgrading cooperation in the fields of commerce and tourism.

They also discussed students and prisoners’ affairs as well as fighting drugs, human smuggling and organized crime, among other issues.