Israel approves controversial ‘Jewish nation state’ law

09:42, 19 Jul 2018
Off

Israel’s parliament has passed into law a controversial bill that defines the country as an exclusively Jewish state, the BBC reports.

The “Jewish nation state” bill downgrades Arabic as an official language and says advancing Jewish settlement is a national interest.

It also states that the “whole and united” Jerusalem is its capital.

Israeli Arab MPs condemned the legislation, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised it as a “defining moment”.

The bill, backed by the country’s right-wing government, says that “Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people and they have an exclusive right to national self-determination in it”.

It was passed after a stormy session in the Knesset that lasted more than eight hours. Sixty-two MPs voted for the bill, with 55 against.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

EU's Mogherini takes a 12-minute call from pranksters posting as Armenian PM

10:03, 19 Jul 2018

Iran, Armenia hold joint consular meeting

09:33, 19 Jul 2018

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

22:31, 18 Jul 2018

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

19:46, 18 Jul 2018

Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia's Panik

18:24, 18 Jul 2018

Google hit with €4.3bn Android fine from EU

16:56, 18 Jul 2018

Pranksters pose as Armenia's PM, invite European Commission's Juncker for barbeque

16:31, 18 Jul 2018

Dumbrăveni – one of the most famous Armenian towns of Romania

14:54, 18 Jul 2018

CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption remain widespread in Azerbaijan

12:58, 18 Jul 2018

Palestinian Israeli blogger explores Armenia's tradition of teaching chess

12:40, 18 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

EU's Mogherini takes a 12-minute call from pranksters posting as Armenian PM

Iran, Armenia hold joint consular meeting

UK House of Lords approves Armenia-EU Agreement

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century expected later this month

Surprise Russian military drills cause panic in Armenia's Panik

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia