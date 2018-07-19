UN Secretary General pledges support for Armenia’s future development

On a visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Mr. Guterres said to be impressed by the Armenian revolution and the subsequent changes. He pledged UN’s willingness to support Armenia’s future development in key aspects for the country.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Armenia attaches great importance to multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the UN and reiterated the Armenian government’s willingness to enrich the bilateral agenda.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed the UN Secretary General on the latest domestic developments in Armenia.

Referring to the steps towards snap elections, the Minister emphasized the willingness of the Armenian authorities to closely cooperate with international partners, including the UN Development program to organize the elections on due level.

António Guterres noted, in turn, that Armenia can count on UN experience and support.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparations for the 17th Francophonie summit to be held in Armenia this October.

Turning to the Karabkh issue, Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the issue under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. He noted that Artsakh’s status and security are the priority issues to the Armenian side.

He emphasized the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to furthering the negotiation process, unequivocal respect for the maintenance of the ceasefire regime and refusal from aggressive rhetoric.