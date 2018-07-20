Armenian PM says ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan’s President

16:26, 20 Jul 2018
Off

There will be no settlement to the Karabakh issue without the participation of the people of Artsakh, and this has been made clear in all statements of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states and all working documents, Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

All working documents stipulate that Artsakh should be involved at the final  stage of the negotiation process. I say that if we speak about a final resolution of the issue, Artsakh must be involved. This does not mean we cannot talk at all. He reiterated that Armenia is ready to negotiate.

“I’m ready to negotiate with the President of Azerbaijan, because meetings and discussions are important, because we need to establish an atmosphere of trust without which the settlement is impossible,” the Prime Minister stated.

“We are ready to take steps towards creating an atmosphere conducive to settlement of the issue. On the other hand we say that Azerbaijan’s aggressive and bellicose rhetoric is unacceptable to us. We tell the international community, the Co-Chairs that we are ready to take efforts towards settlement of the Karabakh conflict, but we need a relevant atmosphere,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Azerbaijan’s more aggressive stance after the revolution is connected with the concerns of the Azerbaijani authorities that their people could get inspired by democratic changes in Armenia, the fight against corruption. “They fear that the processes could move to Azerbaijan and thus try to  divert the attention of the society from corruption and state of democracy to the Karabakh issue,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

German bus stabbing in Luebeck 'leaves several wounded'

18:23, 20 Jul 2018

Syria grateful to Armenia for aid

18:18, 20 Jul 2018

U.S. Embassy brings basketball greats to Armenia for training camps

16:57, 20 Jul 2018

Singapore personal data hack hits 1.5m

16:42, 20 Jul 2018

Artsakh President receives former French MEP François Rochebloine

16:16, 20 Jul 2018

Stainless steel equipment producing factory being built in Armenia

15:35, 20 Jul 2018

Russia has all levers not to allow resumption of war in the region, Armenian PM says

14:40, 20 Jul 2018

Artsakh celebrates 25th anniversary of the Foreign Ministry

13:41, 20 Jul 2018

No U-turn expected in Armenia's foreign policy, PM says

12:51, 20 Jul 2018

HayPost issues new stamp dedicated to “Arshak II” opera

11:46, 20 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

German bus stabbing in Luebeck 'leaves several wounded'

Syria grateful to Armenia for aid

U.S. Embassy brings basketball greats to Armenia for training camps

Singapore personal data hack hits 1.5m

Artsakh President receives former French MEP François Rochebloine

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia