Artsakh celebrates 25th anniversary of the Foreign Ministry

13:41, 20 Jul 2018
On July 20, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), meeting of the MFA Central Office and Artsakh Permanent Representatives abroad was held at the Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating the staff on the professional holiday, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan noted that the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, as an established institution, is one of the important elements of the statehood of Artsakh. The diplomats are entrusted with a key mission to represent the Republic of Artsakh in the international arena and protect the interests of its citizens abroad, which requires maximum dedication and concentration on the fulfillment of its obligations.

At the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the implementation of the priorities of the republic’s foreign policy agenda, indicated in the Program of the President of Artsakh for 2017-2020. The Foreign Minister noted that the expansion of the geography of the international recognition of Artsakh, the development of decentralized cooperation should remain the core of foreign policy and a benchmark for the implementation of further programs. An equally important direction that requires joint efforts with specialized structures of Artsakh is the intensification of foreign economic relations of Artsakh and attraction of foreign investments.

Masis Mayilyan also touched upon the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, noting that the position of Artsakh remains unchanged – the settlement of the conflict should be based on the recognition of the fact of the realization by the people of Artsakh of its right to self-determination.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the successful fulfillment of foreign policy tasks also depends on a targeted and competent information policy. Masis Mayilian noted the important role of the Permanent Representatives of Artsakh abroad in delivering objective information about Artsakh realities to the international community and strengthening the country’s positive image using both available resources and attracting new ones.

During the meeting, the heads of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Artsakh abroad presented the main directions and peculiarities of diplomatic activity in the host countries.

Following the meeting, Masis Mayilian gave the appropriate instructions.

