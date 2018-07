On 20 July Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received former deputy of the French National Assembly, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine to discuss a range of issue on the Artsakh-France relations.

The President acknowledged François Rochebloine’s contribution to the development and expansion of the Artsakh-France and Armenian-French ties, noting high respect he enjoyed in Artsakh.