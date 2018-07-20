German bus stabbing in Luebeck ‘leaves several wounded’

Fourteen people have been wounded, some seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in the German city of Luebeck, local reports say, the BBC reports.

Police in the city, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, said a major police operation was under way.

Unconfirmed local media reports said police had detained the attacker.

“There is currently a major police deployment in Luebeck. We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” police said.

Police spokesman Dierk Duerbook told Germany’s Bild newspaper that nobody had been killed in the attack.

An area surrounding a bus stop in the neighbourhood of Kuecknitz was sealed off.