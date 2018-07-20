No U-turn expected in Armenia’s foreign policy, PM says

12:51, 20 Jul 2018
Off

There will be no U-turns in Armenia’s foreign policy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

“I have not had any meeting that would be unprecedented,” PM Pashnyan said.

Speaking about his visit to Brussels earlier this month, the Prime Minister said former President Serzh Sargsyan participated in similar events twice or more.

“We didn’t participate in NATO Summit. We participated in a meeting of countries contributing forces to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan,” he added.

He reminded that Armenia participated in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo before the velvet revolution and added that Armenia is resolute to continue its participation.

“Armenia had relations with the EU before the velvet revolution, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed before the velvet revolution, and we have said that we will respect our international commitments,” Pashinyan said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

HayPost issues new stamp dedicated to “Arshak II” opera

11:46, 20 Jul 2018

Trump invites Putin to visit US

10:06, 20 Jul 2018

ANCA discusses policy priorities with Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

09:26, 20 Jul 2018

‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR Gala

08:44, 20 Jul 2018

High-level EU delegation to visit Armenia

17:44, 19 Jul 2018

Blogger Vlad Mosesov on a visit to Armenia

16:26, 19 Jul 2018

Blogger shares video about Armenia's most famous roller skater

14:12, 19 Jul 2018

Professor Taner Akcam to tour Australia and New Zealand with new book Killing Orders

12:56, 19 Jul 2018

UN Secretary General pledges support for Armenia's future development

11:57, 19 Jul 2018

EU's Mogherini takes a 12-minute call from pranksters posting as Armenian PM

10:03, 19 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

HayPost issues new stamp dedicated to “Arshak II” opera

Trump invites Putin to visit US

ANCA discusses policy priorities with Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan

‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR Gala

High-level EU delegation to visit Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia