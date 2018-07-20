No U-turn expected in Armenia’s foreign policy, PM says

There will be no U-turns in Armenia’s foreign policy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

“I have not had any meeting that would be unprecedented,” PM Pashnyan said.

Speaking about his visit to Brussels earlier this month, the Prime Minister said former President Serzh Sargsyan participated in similar events twice or more.

“We didn’t participate in NATO Summit. We participated in a meeting of countries contributing forces to the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan,” he added.

He reminded that Armenia participated in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo before the velvet revolution and added that Armenia is resolute to continue its participation.

“Armenia had relations with the EU before the velvet revolution, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed before the velvet revolution, and we have said that we will respect our international commitments,” Pashinyan said.