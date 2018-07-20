Russia has all levers not to allow resumption of war in the region, Armenian PM says

The threat of resumption of war is always there and we must be ready for war any moment, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

He added, however, that Russia, as a superpower has all levers to prevent resumption of military actions in the region and all levers to prevent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev from resorting to provocations.

“I cannot believe that Armenia’s strategic partner and centuries-old friend Russia ill not use its levers to prevent war in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Asked about the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan by Belarus and Israel, the Prime Minister said he has raised the issue with Israeli Ambassador, who has just started mission in Armenia.

The Prime Minister added that he has discussed the issue with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well.

“During all contacts I raise issues of concern for Armenia and have talked to the President of Belarus about the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said, adding that the issue remain on the agenda.

The Prime Minister said everything should be open and transparent. “I’m not even interested in whether it is an accepted practice in international relations.”

He also suggested clarifying responsibilities with the framework of the CSTO – the security bloc Armenia is part of.

“If we are all members of the same organization, we all have responsibilities towards each other. If we fix the responsibilities, this will eventually raise the effectiveness of the organization,” Pashinyan said.