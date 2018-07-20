Syria grateful to Armenia for aid

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received today Syria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on the military and economic situation in Syria. Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for the new batch of humanitarian aid sent to Syria.

The Defense Minister, in turn, voiced hope that normal life would be restored in Syria as soon as possible and noted that Armenia would continue to provide aid to the friendly people of Syria.

Issues related to Syria’s Armenian community, as well as Armenia’s possible support to the community were discussed at the meeting.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional and international security issues.