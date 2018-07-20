Trump invites Putin to visit US

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to visit the US in the autumn, his press secretary says, the BBC reports.

Sarah Sanders tweeted that discussions for the visit were already under way.

Earlier Mr Trump rejected a proposal by Mr Putin that Russia be allowed to question US citizens.

The two leaders held a summit in Finland on Monday but few details of what they discussed have emerged.

There has been no word from Russia about a second Trump-Putin meeting.