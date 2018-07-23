Russia has completed delivery of $200 worth weapons to Armenia – DM

Armenia’s army has received all weapons under a 200 US dollar-worth loan agreement with Russia, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said on Sunday TASS reports.

“State-of-the-art Russian weapons have been completely supplied under a 200 million dollar credit. Some types of such weapons are used in the Russian army,” he noted.

Under the agreement, Armenia purchased Smerch multiple missile launchers and munitions to them, Igla-S surface-to-air missile systems and missiles, Avtobaza-M ground-based radio reconnaissance systems, and other types of weapons.