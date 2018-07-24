Wildfires kill ‘at least 50’ in Greece

11:44, 24 Jul 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

At least 50 people are feared dead in wildfires burning in the Attica region around Athens, in Greece’s worst fire crisis in more than a decade, the BBC reports.

According to the Red Cross, 26 bodies were found in the yard of a villa in the seaside village of Mati, which is at the centre of the disaster.

Before news of the grim discovery, the official death toll stood at 24.

As part of a huge rescue effort, emergency workers used boats and helicopters to evacuate a beach.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blazes and the authorities are seeking international assistance.

