Nas Daily: Why taxis in Armenia are better

11:51, 25 Jul 2018
Israeli-based Palestinian blogger Nas Daily, who makes 1-minute videos about himself and others every day – has shared a video about Armenian taxis.

“The fastest way to save the environment is when it gets cheaper to use clean energy than traditional energy sources,” he captioned the video.

“Armenian taxi drivers are not tree huggers…they just wanna save money. But in doing so, they also helped pollute the environment less!” the blogger writes.

“Compressed Gas is not the ultimate solution because it still can be bad for the environment but it’s definitely the less evil one. It’s a step in the right direction!”

 

