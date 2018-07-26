Armenia’s former President charged with overthrowing constitutional order

21:59, 26 Jul 2018
Off

Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan has been charged with overthrowing constitutional order.

Kocharyan has been charged under Part 1 of Article 300 of the RA Criminal Code for overthowing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in prior agreement with other persons, reports the Special Investigative Service.

The decision has been made on the basis of sufficient evidence obtained during the investigation into the events of March 1-2, 2008, which saw ten killed in an unrest that followed the presidential elections.

A motion on Robert Kocharyan’s detention has been filed with the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction.

Speaking to Yerkir Media TV, Kocharyan denied the charges, calling them “entirely fictitious, fabricated, and politically motivated.”

“This is an apparent political persecution, a vendetta under the cover of the velvet revolution, under the motto of love and solidarity,” Kocharyan said.

