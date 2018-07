CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been charged with overthrowing constitutional order.

Khachaturov has been charged under Part 1 of Article 300 of the RA Criminal Code for overthowing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in prior agreement with other persons, reports the Special Investigative Service.

A motion on Yuri Khachaturov’s detention has been filed with the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction.