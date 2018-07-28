Armenia’s second President remanded into custory

00:25, 28 Jul 2018
Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has been remanded into custody for two months, his lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters today.

Vahe Margaryan, judge of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, satisfied the Special Investigative Service’s motion to impose detention as measure of restraint.

Further details will be provided at a press conference on Saturday, the lawyer asaid.

On June 26 Robert Kocharyan was charged with overthrowing constitutional order  in prior agreement with other persons, reported the Special Investigative Service.

The decision was made on the basis of sufficient evidence obtained during the investigation into the events of March 1-2, 2008, which saw ten killed in an unrest that followed the presidential elections.

A motion on Robert Kocharyan’s detention was filed with the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction.

Speaking to Yerkir Media TV, Kocharyan denied the charges, calling them “entirely fictitious, fabricated, and politically motivated.”

“This is an apparent political persecution, a vendetta under the cover of the velvet revolution, under the motto of love and solidarity,” Kocharyan said.

