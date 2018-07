Skywatchers are being treated to the longest “blood moon” eclipse of the 21st Century.

As it rises, during this total eclipse, Earth’s natural satellite turns a striking shade of red or ruddy brown

The “totality” period, when light from the Moon is totally obscured, will last for one hour, 43 minutes.

At least part of the eclipse is visible from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, most of Asia and South America.