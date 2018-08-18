Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

14:20, 18 Aug 2018
Off

Kofi Annan, the only black African to become UN secretary-general, has died, the BBC reports.

The 80-year-old “passed away peacefully on Saturday after a short illness”, the foundation named after him said.

His home country, Ghana, has declared a week of national mourning. Annan served two terms as UN chief from 1997 to 2006, and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a solution to the conflict.

In a statement announcing his death, the Kofi Annan Foundation described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world”.

“Wherever there was suffering or need, he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy.”

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia's former President released from custody

17:15, 13 Aug 2018

Serj Tankian making documentary about Armenia's "velvet revolution"

19:00, 01 Aug 2018

Forty-eight U.S. Representatives call for Trump-Pashinyan meeting

11:20, 01 Aug 2018

President of Italy in Armenia for a state visit

17:33, 30 Jul 2018

Skywatchers treated to longest "blood moon" eclipse of the 21st century

01:13, 28 Jul 2018

Armenia's second President remanded into custody

00:25, 28 Jul 2018

Foreign Minister of Armenia had a phone conversation with Russian counterpart

20:04, 27 Jul 2018

Armenian PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in St. Petersburg

18:22, 27 Jul 2018

Baroness Caroline Cox to receive ‘Advocate for Justice’ award at ANCA-WR Gala

17:10, 27 Jul 2018

CSTO Secretary General charged with overthrowing constitutional order

15:26, 27 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's former President released from custody

Serj Tankian making documentary about Armenia's "velvet revolution"

Forty-eight U.S. Representatives call for Trump-Pashinyan meeting

President of Italy in Armenia for a state visit

Skywatchers treated to longest "blood moon" eclipse of the 21st century

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia