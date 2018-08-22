PM Pashinyan visits Engineering City in Yerevan

17:55, 22 Aug 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the “Engineering city” in Yerevan, where several IT companies are already active.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the “Engineering City” project and the engineering solutions and product models of the functioning companies.

Engineering schools are expected to be opened in the area, construction of a tech park for children is under way.

The Engineering City is being created within the framework of cooperation between the public and private sectors. The program is expected to organize training for 1,500 specialists in the field, create 2,000 new jobs, establish startups, improve the efficiency of the organizations and encourage exports.

Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the successful implementation of the Engineering City project and noted that the IT sector is a locomotive of the economy. He assured that the field will always be in the focus of the government attention.

