Armenian-German commodity turnover increases by 41% to 171 million euros

Germany’s business ties with the partners in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia have been developing dynamically in the first half of 2018, Deutsche Welle writes ahead of Angela Merkel’s expected visit to the three countries.

According to the source, the volume of trade with the three countries has experienced a 17.1$ growth, reaching 1.2 billion euros, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relation has said.

The commodity turnover with Armenia has increased by 41 percent to 171 million euros.

“The political changes in Yerevan in spring 2018 seem to be contributing to the dynamic development of the economy,” the Committee said.

The trade turnover with Azerbaijan has also grown after a decline last year. German imports from Azerbaijan grew by 10.8% in the first half of 2018, while the exports increased by 44%.

Meanwhile, the commodity turnover with Georgia was cut by 2.5% as compared to the same period in 2017.