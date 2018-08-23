Armenian-German commodity turnover increases by 41% to 171 million euros

11:54, 23 Aug 2018
Off

Germany’s business ties with the partners in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia have been developing dynamically in the first half of 2018, Deutsche Welle writes ahead of Angela Merkel’s expected visit to the three countries.

According to the source, the volume of trade with the three countries has experienced a 17.1$ growth, reaching 1.2 billion euros, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relation has said.

The commodity turnover with Armenia has increased by 41 percent to 171 million euros.

“The political changes in Yerevan in spring 2018 seem to be contributing to the dynamic development of the economy,” the Committee said.

The trade turnover with Azerbaijan has also grown after a decline last year. German imports from Azerbaijan grew by 10.8% in the first half of 2018, while the exports increased by 44%.

Meanwhile, the commodity turnover with Georgia was cut by 2.5% as compared to the same period in 2017.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artsakh MFA: Blacklisting of foreign citizens by Azerbaijan unacceptable

17:37, 23 Aug 2018

Albert Weiler says Baku’s decision to deny him entry is “undemocratic”

16:33, 23 Aug 2018

ADB issues inaugural Armenian dram linked bonds

15:04, 23 Aug 2018

Police Troops to carry out military duty at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

14:09, 23 Aug 2018

Robert Kocharyan never had share in Zvartnots Airport

13:46, 23 Aug 2018

Armenia adopted the Declaration of Independence 28 years ago today

12:34, 23 Aug 2018

Rwandan Foreign Minister pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

10:44, 23 Aug 2018

Hush payments came from me, were not a campaign violation, says Trump

09:52, 23 Aug 2018

PM Pashinyan visits Engineering City in Yerevan

17:55, 22 Aug 2018

Azimuth Airlines to start flights from Yerevan in October

16:50, 22 Aug 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh MFA: Blacklisting of foreign citizens by Azerbaijan unacceptable

Albert Weiler says Baku’s decision to deny him entry is “undemocratic”

ADB issues inaugural Armenian dram linked bonds

Police Troops to carry out military duty at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Robert Kocharyan never had share in Zvartnots Airport

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia