US President Donald Trump has denied using election campaign finances to make payments to two women who say he had affairs with them, the BBC reports.

It comes after his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating laws during the 2016 presidential election over his handling of the hush money.

In a TV interview with Fox & Friends, Mr Trump said the payments came from him personally, not from the campaign.

Earlier he accused Cohen of making up stories to receive a lighter sentence.