Robert Kocharyan never had share in Zvartnots Airport

13:46, 23 Aug 2018


“Armenia” International Airports CJSC has issued a statement, denying any ties to former President Robert Kocharyan.

“Some Armenian newsmakers have recently spread the information that the former president Mr. Robert Kocharyan is as shareholder in Zvartnots international airport. Robert Kocharyan has personally denied the information in a recent interview,” the company said.

“Armenian International Company CJSC would like to make it clear that it is an open and transparent company which has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Armenian economy that supported Armenia’s sustainable development over the last two decades. Mr. Robert Kocharyan does not have and has never had any share participation in the company,” the statement reads.

Armenian International Company CJSC said it would welcome an in-depth audit of its books and records to confirm the fact.

