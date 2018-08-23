Rwandan Foreign Minister pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

The Foreign Minister of Rwanda, Louise Mushikiwabo, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Hovakimyan.

Members of the delegation laid flowers at the memorial and observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

The guests were briefed on the history of construction of the memorial. They also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute. Louise Mushikiwabo left a note in the guestbook.

The Foreign Minister then planted a fir tree in the Memory Alley.