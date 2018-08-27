Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka

14:49, 27 Aug 2018
Off

Armenia’s Ambassador to India Armen Martirosyan will serve as Armenia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, as well.

A corresponding decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

