Armenia’s Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker hold meeting

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan held a meeting on August 27.

As a result of discussions, the heads of the legislative and executive authorities noted in part, that irrespective of political views, every citizen in the republic of Armenia has the right to the freedom of speech and opinion.

The parties agreed that independent courts are the guarantee of justice in the country. Therefore, the mechanism of checks and balances between the executive, legislative and judicial bodies should never be distorted.

The interlocutors also noted that the justice system in Armenia has not exhausted its potential, but if the parties find that there is a need for a “transitional justice” institute, this should be done with amendments to the Constitution and relevant legislation without hurting the justice in any way.

The Prime Minister and the Parliament Speaker also highlighted the necessity to hold snap elections within a year.