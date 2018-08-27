Armenia’s Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker hold meeting

16:14, 27 Aug 2018
Off

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan held a meeting on August 27.

As a result of discussions, the heads of the legislative and executive authorities noted in part, that irrespective of political views, every citizen in the republic of Armenia has the right to the freedom of speech and opinion.

The parties agreed that independent courts are the guarantee of justice in the country. Therefore, the mechanism of checks and balances between the executive, legislative and judicial bodies should never be distorted.

The interlocutors also noted that the justice system in Armenia has not exhausted its potential, but if the parties find that there is a need for a “transitional justice” institute, this should be done with amendments to the Constitution and relevant legislation without hurting the justice in any way.

The Prime Minister and the Parliament Speaker also highlighted the necessity to hold snap elections within a year.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

President Sarkissian welcomes meeting between PM, Parliament Speaker

18:15, 27 Aug 2018

Dan Bilzerian registers with Armenian Armed Forces

16:58, 27 Aug 2018

Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenia's Ambassador to Sri Lanka

14:49, 27 Aug 2018

Two Pakistani citizens detained crossing Armenian-Turkish border

13:52, 27 Aug 2018

Romanian Tarom Avia to start Bucharest-Yerevan flights from September 5

13:29, 27 Aug 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

12:40, 27 Aug 2018

Dan Bilzerian granted Armenian citizenship

11:55, 27 Aug 2018

King of Belgium seen kite-surfing in Armenia - Video

10:41, 27 Aug 2018

Angela Merkel takes a walk in Yerevan

10:24, 25 Aug 2018

Merkel, Pashinyan talk Armenia-Germany relations, Karabakh, Russia and EU

19:19, 24 Aug 2018

View all news

News in pictures

President Sarkissian welcomes meeting between PM, Parliament Speaker

Dan Bilzerian registers with Armenian Armed Forces

Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenia's Ambassador to Sri Lanka

Two Pakistani citizens detained crossing Armenian-Turkish border

Romanian Tarom Avia to start Bucharest-Yerevan flights from September 5

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia