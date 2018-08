Poker King Dan Bilzerian and his brother Adam have just received Armenian passports.

“Dan and Adam Bilzerian have just participated in an oath ceremony on the occasion of receiving Armenian citizenship,” Head of the Passport and Visa Department of the Armenian Police Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan said in a Facebook post and shared a photo with the brothers.

Bichakhchyan shared another photo with their father Paul Bilzerian, who was granted Armenian citizenship a few years ago.