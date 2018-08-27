King of Belgium seen kite-surfing in Armenia – Video

According to Brussels Times , the choice of holiday destination is unusual for the royals, more often opting for traditional holiday destinations like France and Italy.

The Belgian royal palace has released a video of the King on holiday. In the video the king is seen kite-surfing in Armenia.

De Standaard reported earlier that the family – King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their four children – already spent some time on the French island Île d’Yeu before heading on to Armenia.

According to protocol, the family arrived on two flights into the capital, Yerevan: the monarch and the heir to the throne – his daughter Elisabeth – may not travel on the same flight.

According to reports, the royals have been impressed with the local cuisine and especially the country’s wine, spending five hours on a tasting tour of one of the largest producers Armas. The country’s specialty is the blending of wine made with local grapes unobtainable elsewhere, together with more common varieties imported from other countries.