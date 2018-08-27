President Sarkissian welcomes meeting between PM, Parliament Speaker

President Armen Sarkissian has welcomed today’s meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashnyan and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan and hailed the agreements reached at therein. The President hopes positive results will be tangible in the near future.

“President Armen Sarkisian is closely following the processes taking place in the country. The President expects all political forces to be guided by the primary interests of the country’s security, stabile and peaceful development, reads a statement released by the President’s Press Office.

According to President Sarkissian, the state’s interest, the security of the country and respect for the rights of the individual and the citizen are a priority for all of us.

In the statement the President reiterates his stance that all issues can best be solved through dialogue and negotiations and believes this should become a preeminent culture characterizing our political relations.