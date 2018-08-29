Serena Williams will not celebrate daughter’s first birthday due to Jehovah’s Witness beliefs

19:25, 29 Aug 2018
Off

Serena Williams has revealed that she won’t be celebrating her daughter Olympia’s first birthday in September due to religious beliefs, Metro reports.

‘Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays,’ the 36-year-old tennis pro said. ‘We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, we don’t do that.’

Practicing Jehovah’s Witnesses do not observe holidays they believe to have a pagan origin—such as Christmas, Easter, and birthdays. They believe God is the Creator and Supreme Being, and reject the Trinity doctrine.

It is believed Serena’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is now practicing with his wife, despite not growing up in a religious household.

Speaking to Vogue last year, Serena said: ‘Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it. ‘Alexis didn’t grow up going to any church, but he’s really receptive and even takes the lead. He puts my needs first.’

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Karabakh issue should be solved by countries involved in process - Russian MFA

17:50, 30 Aug 2018

Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases 12 songs of the national selection

16:34, 30 Aug 2018

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for Dan Bilzerian for Karabakh visit

15:42, 30 Aug 2018

Russian singer Joseph Kobzon dies at 80

14:53, 30 Aug 2018

Today marks the International Day of the Disappeared: 4,500 still missing after the Karabakh war

13:52, 30 Aug 2018

Armenian Police detain Turkish citizen wanted by US

12:39, 30 Aug 2018

Armenian Museum in Watertown to open new gallery om November

11:21, 30 Aug 2018

German MEP Martin Sonneborn is in Artsakh on a fact-finding mission

10:07, 30 Aug 2018

Armenian Akhtamar Church in Van set to reopen for religious service

09:18, 30 Aug 2018

Artsakh FM receives MEP Martin Sonneborn

18:20, 29 Aug 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Karabakh issue should be solved by countries involved in process - Russian MFA

Junior Eurovision 2018: Armenia releases 12 songs of the national selection

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for Dan Bilzerian for Karabakh visit

Russian singer Joseph Kobzon dies at 80

Today marks the International Day of the Disappeared: 4,500 still missing after the Karabakh war

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia