Armenian Police detain Turkish citizen wanted by US

12:39, 30 Aug 2018
The Armenian Police, in cooperation with Interpol, have detained Turkish national Kevin Oksuz wanted by the American law-enforcement bodies.

The man had established a company in Armenia to start business. On August 23, Kevin Oksuz was declared internationally wanted on charges of submitting false statements to the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives.

Oksuz was the president of a nonprofit organization of Turkish Americans and Eurasians, which aimed at establishing close relations between Turks and Americans by organizing trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In 2013 he invited several US Congressmen to Azerbaijan and Turkey for a private visit. He submitted false documents to the Ethics Committee, noting that the organization never received financing from any source either directly or indirectly.

However, it has now been revealed that the organization actually didn’t pay for all expenses and received additional financing, including from Socar Oil Company belonging to the Azerbaijani government.

It has also been revealed that 9 Members of Congress and 32 staff members received gifts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

