Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for Dan Bilzerian for Karabakh visit

The Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case against American-Armenian Dan Bilzerian, Azerbaijani media report.

The famous poker player known as the “King of Instagram” is charged with “illegally” visiting Nagorno Karabakh, “illegally” acquiring grenades, a gun and other firearms and demonstratively opening fire.

According to the source, “Interpol will search for the criminal.”

Dan Bilzerian paid a three-day visit to Armenia, where he gained Armenian citizenship and registered for military service. He then headed for Nagorno Karabakh, where he demonstrated his shooting skills at a shooting range.